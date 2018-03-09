GWENT Police are appealing for information to locate 55-year-old Vincent Raymond Lee, from Ebbw Vale, who has breached his licence conditions after being released from HMP Cardiff on January 16, 2018.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "Vincent Raymond Lee received a life imprisonment sentence for murder after being sentenced at Swansea Crown Court on April 10, 1987.

"Due to the fact that Vincent Raymond Lee, who was released on licence, breached his licence conditions, he has now been recalled to prison."

If you have any information please call 101 quoting 1800081673 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.