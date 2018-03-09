NEW research has revealed Gwent Police is the force in the UK who made more arrests for drug driving between June 2016 and June 2017.

The figures have been revealed by car specialists Leasing Options via a series of Freedom of Information requests to uncover which constabularies recorded the highest number of arrests for drink and drug driving over 12 months.

Official figures from the Department for Transport showed that drug drive arrests soared by up to 800 per cent in a year after the government introduced tough new laws to catch and convict offenders.

With 361 arrests made between June 2016 and June 2017, Gwent saw the highest proportion of drug drive arrests per 1,000 of its population, followed by Cleveland, South Yorkshire, Dyfed-Powys and Essex.

Commenting on the research, Mike Thompson, of Leasing Options, said: “It’s shocking to see just how many adults are driving under the influence of drugs or drink.

"The rise in drink drive accidents across the country shows that this continues to be a huge issue on UK roads, while adding drug driving to the mix makes the figures even more alarming.

"We hope to raise awareness at how driving under the influence of even prescription drugs can put others at risk, and how UK drivers can help make the roads safer.

“Drivers need to take extra precautions and be aware when they may be over the limit. If you’re not sure, arrange a designated driver, leave your keys at home or book a taxi - driving under the influence really isn’t worth the risk.”

Gwent Police assistant chief constable Rhiannon Kirk said they take the issue extremely seriously and have conducted intelligence led operations to target offenders.

She said: "Our arrest rate is testament to the efficacy of this targeted approach, coupled with a programme of education to prevent people getting behind the wheel when under the influence of drugs.

“Our officers are targeting more drug drivers as they are now equipped with ‘DrugWipe’ – a quick and easy way of testing, helping obtain strong evidence against offenders. ‘DrugWipe’ can test a saliva sample for drugs like Cannabis and Cocaine within as little as 3 minutes at the roadside.

“Our message is simple; Don’t drive whilst under the influence of drugs or alcohol for your safety and the safety of others. Anyone who chooses to ignore this message can expect to be caught and face the consequences which can include a driving ban, a criminal record, a fine or even a prison sentence.”