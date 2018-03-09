A CWMBRAN supermarket will be opening a special checkout – only for mothers – on Sunday to celebrate Mothering Sunday - March 11.

Figures supplied by Morrisons reveal that 37 per cent of mums will visit a supermarket on Mothering Sunday to do the weekly shop.

A fifth of mums – 20 per cent – say the special day is normally over by noon as ‘normal service’ resumes, with the average Mother’s Day lasting around six hours.

Joanne Villis, the Cwmbran store manager, said: “The reality of Mother’s Day is that some mums end up doing lots of chores.

“So, for mums who shop with us on this special day we want to serve them better by creating a ‘Mum’s Lane’ checkout.”

Morrisons ‘Mums Lanes’ will be dedicated to Cwmbran’s mums and each lane will be staffed by checkout assistants specially selected for their friendliness.

Assistants will offer to scan items at a speed to suit each individual mum –whether they want a relaxed pace and a chat, or a quick checkout as they are in a rush.