UPDATE 22.10pm

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said the crash involved a car and a motorbike.

She added: "Both drivers have been taken to hospital with non-life threatening/ changing injuries."

UPDATE: 22.05pm

All lanes have now reopened. There is still slow traffic due to the earlier crash.

UPDATE 21.40pm

A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said one person has been taken to hospital.

He said they received a call about the crash just before 8.10pm, adding the incident is ongoing and an ambulance is still in attendance.

21.30pm

THERE has been a crash between a car and a motorbike on the M4.

Two lanes are closed on the M4 westbound between J27 and J28, leading to slow traffic.

There is a large amount of emergency services in attendance.

A South Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said they have not been called to the crash.

Gwent Police have been contacted for comment.