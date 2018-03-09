UPDATE 22.10pm
A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said the crash involved a car and a motorbike.
She added: "Both drivers have been taken to hospital with non-life threatening/ changing injuries."
UPDATE: 22.05pm
All lanes have now reopened. There is still slow traffic due to the earlier crash.
UPDATE 21.40pm
A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said one person has been taken to hospital.
He said they received a call about the crash just before 8.10pm, adding the incident is ongoing and an ambulance is still in attendance.
21.30pm
THERE has been a crash between a car and a motorbike on the M4.
Two lanes are closed on the M4 westbound between J27 and J28, leading to slow traffic.
There is a large amount of emergency services in attendance.
A South Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said they have not been called to the crash.
Gwent Police have been contacted for comment.
