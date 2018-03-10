A MAN who was left paralysed from the chest down after an accident in New Zealand will finally be flying home next week.

Matthew Williamson, who has lived in both Newport and Caldicot, damaged his spinal cord after falling four metres off a ladder when he had hit his head on a hatch door four months ago.

His injuries to his spine and his brain were so severe that the 30-year-old had to wait six to seven weeks before any rehabilitation could take place.

In that time friends and family set up a fundraising page to raise money to fund his flight home to the UK.

Dad Nigel Williamson, who lives in Langstone, said: “Matthew had been saying since the accident that he wanted to come home,” he said.

“He did not have the money to come home. That was awful.”

But now an estimated £13,000 has been raised which will allow Mr Williamson and his partner Justine Bennett to fly home Monday.

The father-of-three said he was “delighted” that his son could come home.

“Thanks to the donations Matthew will be flying next week,” he said. “We would like to thank all those for making this possible.

“I am flying out there now to help him and his partner. We will all be coming home together. It is costing a lot to bring him home because he cannot fly in economy - he will need a bed. He will have to fly first class.”

Mr Williamson said his son has made “excellent” progress since the accident.

“There has been a lot of improvement,” he said.

“He is not going to walk again. But he has managed to regain control of his arms and hands. He can also get in and out of a wheelchair.”

He added: “Once he gets back he will be going to the NHS for further care. But nothing will stop Matthew from carrying on living his dreams.”