TORFAEN council has had its commitment to serving and former members of the armed forces recognised with a bronze award from the Armed Forces Covenant Employer Recognition Scheme.

The council has set up a community covenant to help serving members and veterans, and their families, to easily access the support and entitlements available to them.

Cllr Alan Jones, the council’s armed forces champion, said: “Those who have served their country deserve our respect and as a council we are committed to doing what we can to help them and their families access the full range of support they are entitled to.”

Audrey Nealon, the regional employer engagement director for reserve forces and cadets association for Wales, attended the award presentation ceremony at the Pontypool civic centre, which was held on Tuesday, February 27 at the full council meeting.

"The armed forces covenant is a promise from the nation to those who serve or who have served and their families which says that we will do all we can to ensure they are treated fairly and not disadvantaged in their day-to-day lives," she said.

For more details contact on 01495 762200 or email armedforces@torfaen.gov.uk.