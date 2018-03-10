ONE of Newport's newest primary schools was officially opened yesterday.

Rogerstone-based Jubilee Park Primary School opened its doors last September and has since been described as a “growing” school, meaning pupil numbers are expected to increase.

The school has been built on a former industrial site.

And yesterday guests including mayor of Newport Councillor David Fouweather, council leader Cllr Debbie Wilcox, Cllr David Williams and cabinet member for education Cllr Gail Giles were present for its official unveiling.

Head teacher Catherine Kucia said: "I would like to thank everyone who has come on this special day.

"It has been a lovely day."

The mayor cut a ribbon to officially open the school and said: "The future looks bright for all the pupils attending the school.

"I wish you all the very best."

And Cllr Wilcox added: "We are delighted to be at the official unveiling of this school.

"Newport council has a great reputation of education. The opening of this school is a testament to our success."