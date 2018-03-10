A WAR veteran was surprised at his home yesterday with an award from the mayor of Newport.

Ron Jones scooped the 'Spirit of Newport' award last month but was unable to attend the presentation at Newport Civic Centre due to illness.

The 'Spirit of Newport' awards were created by Newport City Council to recognise, acknowledge and reward the figures who put Newport on the map through sporting excellence, charitable work, business, the arts, learning or showing courage in the face of adversity.

Councillor David Fouweather, who is also the mayor, visited the 100-year-old in Rogerstone to surprise him with the award.

Mr Jones said: "I am feeling very good about this.

"This is something I did not expect. I did not expect to see the mayor.

"I had a cough and that is why I was unable to attend the ceremony."

Cllr Fouweather added: "It is an absolute pleasure to come here to present this award to Ron.

"All the work he has done over the years is incredible. We really appreciate all that he has done and that is why he was given the award."