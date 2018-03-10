Meet Cody our Dog of the Week.

He's a fabulously friendly and sociable little fella, and has been signed over by his owners due to a sudden and unexpected change in their circumstances. Cody has hit the ground running at Newport City Dogs Home!

He loves the company of other dogs and he and his new bestie, Bas, are thinking of competing in the next series of Strictly Come Dancing. They do a great two step together and cha cha cha all around the garden in perfect sync.

Cody has recently had a spa day, and he would like to remind potential rehomers that his coat needs very regular grooming, so if you are interested in adopting Cody please bear in mind that in addition to the 'normal' costs and expenses of owning a pet, you will need to factor in a trip to the groomers every 6 - 8 weeks. Cody has also bumped noses with the resident kitty at Newport City Dogs Home, and he seemed totally unruffled. He has lived happily with children, and he seems like a perfect good-to-go little chap.

If you'd like to meet Cody, or any of the dogs available for rehoming at Newport City Dogs Home please call 01633 290 902 between 11am - 1pm and 2pm - 4pm, on weekdays, 11am - 1pm and 2pm - 3.30pm on Saturday, or pop in for a visit. No appointment needed Please note: the home is closed on Sundays.