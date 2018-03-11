JOSH Sheehan and Paul Hayes grabbed the goals as Newport County AFC beat Yeovil Town 2-0 to move to within five points of the play-offs in League Two.

Here are some things we learned from the fixture at Huish Park…

1. Happy anniversary, Flynny!

What a first year it has been in charge of County for Michael Flynn.

The Exiles were 11 points from safety with 12 games to go when he took over last season.

And after masterminding the club’s great escape from relegation, he has now guided them to within touching distance of the League Two play-off places with 10 matches left.

The win at Yeovil made it a great one-year anniversary for Flynn after a run of fixtures without three points.

2. No substitute for experience

Paul Hayes grabbed a hat-trick against Forest Green in midweek and he was on the scoresheet again yesterday, coolly slotting home deep in injury time to make the game safe.

Flynn has been full of praise for the veteran striker who has scored goals wherever he has been during his long career.

It’s just a shame that after joining the club last autumn he wasn’t able to play until January because of an administrative error.

3. Tozer can mix it up

With David Pipe and Mark O’Brien missing at Huish Park some rejigging of the backline was needed.

Ben Tozer has dropped back from midfield before and he again showed he is more than capable of covering when needed.

Robbie Willmott also did well when filling in for Pipe on the right side of the defence.

4. Play-offs definitely within reach

County have 10 games to go and that means there are still 30 points up for grabs.

They now sit 11th in the table five points off the play-offs and promotion to League One remains a viable target.

They will need more results like Saturday and have to keep up their impressive Rodney Parade record but turn draws there into wins.

5. Great day for Day

Joe Day didn’t have too much to do at Huish Park but there’s no doubt the saves he made were absolutely crucial to County getting the three points.

His stop from Francois Zoko’s second-half header was out of the top drawer and came at a time when the visitors were leading 1-0.