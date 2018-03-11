EMERGENCY services were called to reports of a man on the SDR bridge, in Newport, on Saturday evening.
A spokeswoman for South Wales Fire and Rescue Services said they attended to the call at 9.48pm, but that no person was located.
Gwent Police have been contacted for more information.
📟 10/3 22:10 Tasked A48 SDR Bridge, Newport to possible person in the water. Backup @Hmcgchepstow @sara_newport @gwentpolice @SWFireandRescue. Both sides of River Usk searched from SDR to Clarence Rd Bridge with nothing found. All units stood down returned to station at 0:130. pic.twitter.com/Gqyj4EMzsa— Penarth Coastguard (@HmcgPenarth) March 11, 2018
