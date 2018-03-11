A THIRTY ft yach at the centre of a people smuggling court case is set to go under the hammer at an auction on Wednesday in Newport.

A pair of Dolce & Gabbana Swarovski Frends headphones, worth £3,000, which sold out worldwide when singer Rihanna tweeted herself wearing a similar pair, will also feature in auction - which will start at 7.30pm along with cars, designer goods, jewellery, artwork and electrical items.

test

A spokesman for Wilsons Auctions said: "Lots will include a Mercedes-Benz E350, Audi A3 and Q7, a Mitsubishi Evo and a Swift Bar Chopper Bike Frame.

"Other items include designer watches by Audemars Piguet, Franck Muller, Rolex and Cartier.

"In addition, a range of designer shoes, bags and accessories will be auctioned from well known brands including Gucci, Jimmy Choo, Hugo Boss and Dolce & Gabbana."

test

Wilsons Auctions’ group asset recovery manager Aidan Larkin said they are proud to facilitate government auctions each month.

He said: "The role we play in realising these important assets is vital to our clients as well as the process in raising the money which ultimately goes straight back into the public purse. In recent years we have been responsible for returning in excess of £85 million to government coffers.

"Items include government repossessed assets, proceeds of crime related assets as well as corporate liquidation stock, all of which are sold to the highest bidder with no reserve."

test

For full details on all Lots or to register by midday on Wednesday, March 14, go to wilsonsauctions.com