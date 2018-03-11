BLAENAU Gwent council director has reassured residents at a public meeting that they have not yet made a decision on the new traveller site.

A public meeting was held at Nantyglo’s old age pensioner’s hall on Friday evening to discuss the plans for a new traveller site for 32 families in Lower Cwmcrachen.

Director of environment and regeneration for Blaenau Gwent council Richard Crook said the council has to provide extra facilities for travellers in order to comply with Welsh Government legislation.

He added they will require planning permission, which will involve a consultation. They will also carry out a pre-planning consultation.

“We do, by law, have to provide accommodation,” Mr Crook continued. “We are not providing what we need to at the moment and we are looking to comply with that.”

Nantyglo councillor Peter Baldwin said the plans are only a proposal. He continued: “You have had the worst of everything and I am assuring you that there will be a consultation before a decision is made.”

Blaenau Gwent MP Nick Smith, who was chairing the meeting, said some residents may be concerned the council has already made a decision.

Mr Crook said there are many options for the Lower Cwmcrachen site, but that it is one of the few places that it is large enough to accommodate the travellers.

He continued: “The council has not made a decision about the location – it hasn’t predetermined that.”

Mr Crook said the current site is not being enough for the extension, adding the Welsh Government will provide £150,000 per pitch - bringing the funding to more than £4.1m.

Resident Mel Hughes, of Blaenant Road, in Nantyglo, said he supports providing more space for travellers. He said: “I have panicked and I feel stressed. You have given my house a border with the new site.

“I am known for defending the travellers and getting on well with them, but I know that it would devastate the price of my property.

“No one has come to talk to me about this – it is so disrespectful. No one has tried to reassure me.”

Resident John Davies, of Chapel Road, said there are five towns in Blaenau Gwent.

“Why not share this around? Why not have some in each of the borough towns?” he asked.

Several residents said they would like to see more options being proposed for the Lower Cwmcrachen site.

The plans will be presented at the next meeting of Blaenau Gwent’s council executive committee in March.