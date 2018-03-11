THE family of a former councillor who died following a Torfaen crash have said they hope “as many people as possible” can attend his funeral.

Elwyn Lionel George Palmer was airlifted to hospital following a crash involving a van in Festival Crescent, New Inn, on Wednesday, February 7. He died with his family by his side nine days later on Friday, February 16.

Mr Palmer’s daughter Susan Manning has said: “He was the best guy that I knew.

“That is why the whole of the family hope that as many people as possible can come to his funeral.

“He was known by so many people. The funeral will give people the chance to say their final goodbyes to him.

“He would have loved to see lots of people there.”

Mr Palmer served as a Torfaen councillor in the wards of Wainfelin and Pantygasseg for more than 11 years. His funeral will be held at the Gwent Crematorium on Wednesday, March 14 at 10am.