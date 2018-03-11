ROADWORKS will close a section of the A4042 on Tuesday and Wednesday nights - this week, between the Crown roundabout at Llantarnam and the Edlogan Way roundabout, both Cwmbran.

The first closure will begin at 8pm on Tuesday and end at 6am on Wednesday, with the second starting at 8pm on Wednesday and ending at 6am on Thursday.

The closures include access across the Turnpike roundabout at Croesyceiliog.

The alternative route for north- and southbound through traffic is via the A4051 Cwmbran Drive, between the Croes-y-Mwyalch and Cwmbran roundabouts.

Access for local traffic will be available along the A4042 up to the closure points, and access to properties adjacent to the southbound A4042 between the Edlogan Way and Turnpike roundabouts will also be maintained.

Local diversions will operate for Turnpike Road and Caerleon Road.