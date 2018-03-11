GWENT produced some top dogs at this year's Crufts, the world’s largest dog show.

The show, which was held at the NEC in Birmingham from Thursday to today, saw more than 35 dog owners from across Gwent taking their loved pets to the prestigious show.

Lewis, a two-year-old whippet, got a reserve dog challenge certificate.

Owner Tracey Mulligan, from Caldicot, said: “It felt absolutely fantastic. More than 400 whippets entered Crufts so he did really well. It is one of the highest achievements you can get.

“It is the first time he has won anything.”

Ms Mulligan said Lewis is a lovely, gentle dog who is friendly with everyone. Another dog belonging to Ms Mulligan - Bodie, Lewis’ father - came second in the good citizen dog scheme.

Gary Thomas, from Pontypool, had three dogs who did well in the competition. Cody, a Pekingese, got a reserve dog challenge certificate.

Mr Thomas, who will be part of the Crufts judging in the Pekingese category next year, said Cody’s two sister also got a first place, in the postgraduate bitch category and limit bitch category.

He said: “I grew up with dogs, my father was a professional handler.

“Dogs have been a big part of my life. I enjoy competitions – it is rewarding when you have a win with a dog you have bred.”

Another Gwent dog who participated in the world-famous dog show is William – a two-and-a-half-year-old Afghan Hound from Newport.

Owner Jeffrey Burns, from the Corporation Road area, said William came third on the postgraduate class.

Mr Burns said: “I am really pleased – he did better than I expected.

“He did us all proud.”

To view the full list of Gwent winners, visit our website at southwalesargus.co.uk

WINNERS:

Alfie Bangwood - Best of Breed- Mr D and Miss D Baynton and Bebb, from Ebbw Vale

Ch/Swe Ch Penrose Jack Tar - Reserve Dog Challenge Certificate - Retriever (Chesapeake Bay) - Mrs J Morris, from Pontypool

Jonsville Armani Code - Reserve Dog Challenge Certificate - Pekingese - Mr G Thomas, from Pontypool

Ashkyem Dark Star - Reserve Dog Challenge Certificate - Whippet - S S & T L Mulligan, from Caldicot

Ch Sturtmoor Dream of Kasvelyn - First Place, Good Citizen Dog Scheme - Collie (Smooth) - D A Cole, from Cwmbran

Penrose Incredible - First Place, Junior, Dog - Retriever (Chesapeake Bay) - Mrs J Morris, from Pontypool

Pontshannon Hurry Up Harry - First Place, Limit, Dog - Shar Pei - Mr C and Mrs L Walker, from Blackwood

Jonsville Irresistible - First Place, Post Graduate, Bitch - Pekingese, bitch - Mr G Thomas, from Pontypool

Jonsville Obsession - First Place, Limit, Bitch - Pekingese, Bitch - Mr G Thomas, from Pontypool

Sh Ch Kavacanne Toff Act to follow – first place, veteran, bitch - German Shorthaired Pointer, bitch – Miss H, Miss S and Mr J Rose, Morris and Evans, from Pontypool

Tyysgol Guinevere – First place, minor puppy, bitch – Mrs J Barrett-Williams, from Pontypool

Llyunamill Black Tie affair – first place, puppy, dog – fox terrier (smooth) – Mrs R M Turley, from Blaenavon

Kymin Upshi Kreek – first place, puppy, dog - Retriever (Nova Scotia Duck Tolling) – Mrs S L Parr, from Abergavenny

Sharlarna The Tempest at Amronchi – Second place, limit, dog – Mrs N George, from Newport

Jolex Guilded Lilly – Second place, yearling, bitch - Shetland Sheepdog, Bitch – Ms A U Thomas, from Newport

Tillarn Kilgharrah – Second place, good citizen dog scheme - English Toy Terrier (Black & Tan) – Ms J E A and Mrs S Crowley and Adams, from Newport

Penrose I Dream A Dream – second place, post graduate, bitch - Retriever (Chesapeake Bay), bitch – Mrs J Morris, from Pontypool

Ch Penrose You Bet – second place, special working gundog, bitch - Retriever (Chesapeake Bay), bitch – Mrs J Morris, from Pontypool

Bullbo Start Attraction at Cwrtafon – second place, puppy, bitch - German Spitz (Mittel)—Bitch - Mrs D Roberts, from Pontypool

Ashkyem Big Star – Second place, good citizen dog scheme - Whippet - S S & T L Mulligan, from Caldicot

Kymin Up Hill – second place, puppy, bitch - Retriever (Nova Scotia Duck Tolling) – Mrs S L Parr, from Abergavenny

Gowerston Genaur Glyn – second place, postgraduate – Mrs H M Sanders, from Abergavenny