NEWPORT adventurer Richard Parks will join representatives from youth, faith, diaspora and sports groups at a celebration of global relationships forged by the Commonwealth today.

The former Wales rugby international will attend the Commonwealth Big Lunch in Cardiff Bay, hosted by Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns.

The event is one of a series, launched in partnership with the Eden Project, that will take place across the Commonwealth between Commonwealth Day - today - and April 22. The initiative is part of the official celebrations leading up to the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in London next month.

Mr Cairns will celebrate the international and local connections created by the Commonwealth at the Big Lunch, and encourage people to get together to celebrate their Commonwealth connections right across Wales.

“I’m looking forward to seeing every part of Wales come together to cement friendships, share food and fun with the people they live alongside at their own Commonwealth Big Lunch events between now and April," said Mr Cairns.

"They offer wonderful opportunities for people of all ages to bring our great Commonwealth family alive in new ways as we work towards a common future - a future I’m incredibly hopeful for and the role Wales has to play in it.”