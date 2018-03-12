**UPDATE 10am**

The incident is now clear and traffic is running smoothly.

---------

**UPDATE 9am**

There are currently delays of around nine minutes between Meadowland Drive and the M4. The average speed on the stretch is currently 5mph.

Gwent police confirmed the crash was between a lorry, van and a car.

-----------

A CRASH by Junction 28 on the M4 is causing significant traffic delays.

The accident, which took place at 7.25am, is now on the hard shoulder of the M4 Eastbound between J29 A48(M) and J28 A48.

Lane one (of three) was closed, but has since re-opened.