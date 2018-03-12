COMEDY legend Sir Ken Dodd has died aged 90, just two days after getting married.

The much-loved star, famous for his epic stand-up shows, his tickling sticks and Diddy Men, died on Sunday in the home he was born in, his publicist has announced.

His wife was at his bedside, in the Liverpool suburb of Knotty Ash.

The comedian left hospital on February 27 at the end of a six-week stay for a chest infection.

He wed Anne Jones, his partner of 40 years, on Friday and an announcement was due to go out later this week about the marriage.

His publicist Robert Holmes said: "To my mind, he was one of the last music hall greats. There is no-one else that comes close.

"He passed away in the home that he was born in over 90 years ago. He's never lived anywhere else. It's absolutely amazing.

"With Ken gone, the lights have been turned out in the world of variety.

"He was a comedy legend and a genius."

He said of his marriage: "He asked Anne if she wanted to marry. They got the registrar and were married in the house on Friday.

"He died two days later on Mother's Day. Anne is obviously very upset. They had been together for 40 years.

"It's a love story to beat them all."

Sir Ken, known for his unruly hair and teeth, performed his very last show just months ago, at The Auditorium in the Liverpool Echo Arena, in his native city, on December 28.

But all 2018 dates had to be cancelled due to his illness and subsequent hospital stay.

Over the 1960s, he entered the Guinness Book of Records for the longest joke-telling session ever - 1,500 jokes in three-and-a-half hours.

His TV shows included The Ken Dodd Show, Beyond Our Ken and Ken Dodd's Laughter Show, and he entered the big time in 1965 with the longest-ever run at the London Palladium - 42 weeks.

The veteran comic was knighted in honour of his decades-long showbiz career and charity work in March last year.