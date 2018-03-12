THE South Wales Argus Camera Club continues to grow and now has almost 2,200 members.

The Facebook group was created last year as a place for keen amateurs to share their pictures, as well as hints and tips, and enter our monthly competitions.

Photos can be of anything from picturesque landscape scenes, to weather shots, sports and community event snaps, or wildlife images. But they must be taken in the Gwent area.

We feature some of the best pictures shared in the group in the paper, and every photo posted in the group is entered into our sponsored picture of the month competition.

A photo from the group is also shared every morning and evening on the South Wale Argus’ Facebook page.

You can request to join the Facebook group at bit.ly/SouthWales ArgusCameraClub.

Alternativelty, search South Wales Argus Camera Club on Facebook.