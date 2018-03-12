GWENT Police are appealing for information regarding the man in the picture.

Officers would like to speak to him following counterfeit currency being used in stores in Abergavenny and Monmouth.

The money being used has been described as fraudulent Irish £50 notes.

Officers are asking the public and local businesses to remain vigilant to prevent any further loss.

If you have any information about counterfeit currency, then contact Gwent Police on 101, quoting log: log 227 06/03/18 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.