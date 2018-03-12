AN AIR ambulance was called to the Bishpool area of Newport this morning to reports of a medical emergency.

An eye witness said the air ambulance landed in the playing fields of Milton Primary School.

A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed it did land in the grounds of a school in the area, adding: "We were called at about 8.40am this morning to reports of a medical emergency in the Bishpool area of Newport.

"We sent the Wales Air Ambulance, a crew in an emergency ambulance and a rapid response vehicle to the scene and a man was taken by road to the University Hospital of Wales."