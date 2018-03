GWENT Police are appealing for information after the licence plates were stolen from a Jeep Cherokee parked near Blaenavon.

The incident occurred at some point between 1pm on Saturday, March 10 and 10am on Sunday, March 11 and the vehicle was parked in Pembroke Terrage, Varteg.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101, quoting log reference 162 11/03/18.