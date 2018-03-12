A POPULAR late night bar in Chepstow has been sold to an experienced operator in the pub sector.

Specialist property business adviser, Christie & Co has completed the sale of the lease for The Rum Bar and Kitchen in Beaufort Square, Chepstow.

The Rum Bar & Kitchen occupies the first floor of a whitewashed two storey, traditional brick building.

The business opened in 2015 as a Caribbean themed bar and has since become one of the most popular late night spots in the town, boasting a combined bar and seating which converts into a dance floor on Friday and Saturday evenings, as well as an attractive rooftop terrace with a working bar.

Previous owner, Harriet Babbage decided to sell the business to focus on a new venture within the hospitality sector. The property has been acquired by an experienced operator in the pub sector.

Corrina Jones, Business Agent at Christie & Co’s Cardiff office who handled the sale said: “Since the start of the year, we have seen an increase in viewings of licensed properties as certain locations drive significant interest.

"Chepstow is a thriving town and the Rum Bar & Kitchen offers a great position.

"The business generated keen interest from a number of buyers within days of being brought to the market, receiving multiple offers.

"We are pleased to have sold the lease for The Rum Bar & Kitchen and wish Harriet all the best with her new venture.”

Christie & Co sought £60,000 for the leasehold of The Rum Bar & Kitchen.