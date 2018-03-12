A PONTYPOOL woman will donate a foot of her hair to help two charities, following a sponsored haircut in a Torfaen pub.

Kelley-Marie Lordan, 24, of Griffithstown agreed to lose 12 inches of her hair and will send the shorn braids to the Little Princess Trust.

The charity provides wigs made from real hair to children and young adults who have lost their own due to cancer treatment.

Miss Lordan, originally from County Cork in Ireland, also raised money through sponsorship by requesting friends and well-wishers to dare her to go ahead with the cut, collecting more than £320 so far for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The haircut was carried out on Saturday, March 10 at Sebastopol’s Open Hearth by volunteers attending the pub who reduced Miss Lordan’s 21 inches of straight black hair to a stylish bob.

She said: “I fundraise once a year in memory of family members lost to cancer.

“This year I wanted to do something more daring than usual. I’d like to thank the Open Hearth for hosting the cut and everyone who sponsored me.”

The chop coincided with Ireland claiming the Natwest Six Nations title and she added: “This really was a day to remember.

“I may have given away much of my hair but my team won a famous victory in Dublin and are now set for a Grand Slam showdown in Twickenham next week.”

To donate, go to justgiving.com/fundraising/kelleyscut.