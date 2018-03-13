A STREET-LEVEL drug dealer who told police nearly £900 seized in cash was given to him by his grandmother who won the lottery has been jailed.

Kane Alexander Rudge claimed to officers the money came from a windfall before later admitting it came from peddling cannabis after pleading guilty to possessing it with intent to supply.

Prosecutor David Pinnell told Cardiff Crown Court that the 21-year-old, from Newport, is already serving a five-year custodial sentence for a city centre robbery.

Rudge, of Broadwood Close, was caught with some of the drug after carrying out a mugging at Newport Bridge on Clarence Place.

He and another man, who has never been caught, targeted their victim in the early hours of September 17, last year.

A police officer was alerted my members of the public to the pair robbing a man of his mobile phone before chasing Rudge and catching him.

After uncovering the drugs during his arrest, a further search led to officers finding the stash of cash and more cannabis at his home.

Mr Pinnell said that in total, police recovered just under 29 grams of cannabis, with a street value of £290, and £866.05 in cash.

Before sentence was passed, Gareth Williams, mitigating, asked for his client's young age and his guilty plea to be taken into account.

Judge Richard Williams told the defendant he was an “active street dealer” and added he should have admitted his guilt for the drugs offence much sooner than he did.

Rudge, who was handed his five-year term last month, was given another 15 months in custody, but this latest sentence will run concurrently with February's punishment.

The judge also made him the subject of a confiscation hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act.