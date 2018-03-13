THE cold weather may be returning to Gwent again next week as the Beast from the East is set to return.

Weather forecasters have stated there will be "another burst of Siberian air" over Wales and the UK this weekend.

Beast from the east, part two?



Another burst of Siberian air may push westwards over Europe next weekend. It’s unlikely to be as intense or as prolonged as the last cold spell. Nevertheless, it brings the possibility of snow, frost and a late season chill back into the mix... pic.twitter.com/HjM1JBFnXA — Liam Dutton - Weatherman (@liamdutton) March 11, 2018

There is a forecast of snow and rain in Ebbw Vale and other parts of Blaenau Gwent on Saturday, while the rest of Gwent will remain cool and cloudly.

The lowest temperature will be around 0 degrees but the real feel temperatures in many areas will be as low as -4 degrees.