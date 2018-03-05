A CAERPHILLY kebab shop is the runner-up and has been highly recommended in the Best Kebab House in Wales category in the British Kebab awards.

Wales Kebab, Abertridwr, Caerphilly came second in the category, with Golden BBQ in Cardiff winning the award.

The kebab house in Abertridwr is well-known for it's vast varieties of different kebabs and the choice of all in an extra large size.

The winners were revealed after a final round of judging by the British Kebab Awards judges including former Tory chairwoman Baroness Warsi, children’s and families’ minister Nadhim Zahawi, shadow economic secretary Jonathan Reynolds, Amjad Bashir MEP and Heart Radio presenter Lucy Horobin, who co-hosted the event with Capital Radio newsreader Tim John.

More than 1,200 guests including more than 100 MPs and lords attended the British Kebab Awards ceremony in central London.

British Kebab Awards founder, Ibrahim Dogus, said: “The kebab is on the march to be Britain’s national dish and the excitement around this event grows every year.

“Some of the kebabs being produced in the top flight are incredible. This cuisine is coming of age in Britain with interesting twists and, at its heart, good ingredients cooked well.

“British foodies are showing their appreciation for this ancient style of cooking and competition is getting extremely hot. For two of the finalists to retain their titles two years in a row is no mean feat and I know their competitors will be even more determined to unseat them next year.”

2018 WINNERS & RUNNERS UP

Chef of the Year

Winner Mazlum Demir / Skewd Kitchen, Barnet, London

Highly Recommended Bektas Avci / Merhaba, Cambridge

Just Eat Best Delivery

Winner Irmak BBQ, Dunstable, Beds

Highly Recommended Dom's Place

199 Lower Clapton Rd, London Hackney, London

Best Kebab Van of the Year

Winner Atalay's Kebab Van, Thame, Oxon

Highly Recommended Hassan's, Oxford

Cobra Beer Best Fine Dining

Winner Tarshish Mediterranean Grill, Wood Green, London

Highly Recommended Lokanta, Broomhill, Sheffield

Bira London Best Kebab Restaurant in South and East London

Winner Cappadocia Restaurant, Kingston

Highly Recommended The Meze Bexleyheath, Bexleyheath

Best Kebab Restaurant in North and West London

Winner Ali's Berlin Doner, Ealing

Highly Recommended Testi, Stoke Newington

Ace4Kebabs Customer Satisfaction

Winner Uni Kebab, Southampton

Highly Recommended Kabul City Restaurant, Edgware, London

Best Value Restaurant

Winner Gokyuzu, Harringay, London

Highly Recommended Urban Spice, Manchester

Best Kebab House in Wales

Winner Golden BBQ, Cardiff

Highly Recommended Wales Kebab, Abertridwr, Caerphilly

Best Kebab House in Northern Ireland

Winner Chaska, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh

Highly Recommended The Sphinx Stranmillis, Belfast

Best Kebab House in Scotland

Winner Verdo Turkish BBQ, Edinburgh

Highly Recommended Dino Pizza & Kebab, Forfar

Best Newcomer Kebab House in London/Outside London

Winner Pircio, Bishop's Stortford, Hertfordshire

Highly Recommended Rakki Rakkas, Nottingham

Best Takeaway Regional

Winner Master Kebabs, Gillingham, Kent

Highly Recommended Hidden Gem Kebab House, Weymouth

Highly Recommended Istanbul Grill, Woking, Guildford

Alton&Co Best Takeaway in London

Joint Winner Wallington Express, Wallington

Joint Winner Greek On The Street, Croydon

Big K Best Kebab Restaurant Regional

Winner Turknaz Restaurant, Whitley Bay, Northumberland

Highly Recommended The Mad Turk, Stamford, Lincolnshire

Best Supplier Award

Winner Holland Bazaar, Enfield, London

International Restaurateur Honorary Award

Cuneyt Asan

