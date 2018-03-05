A CAERPHILLY kebab shop is the runner-up and has been highly recommended in the Best Kebab House in Wales category in the British Kebab awards.
Wales Kebab, Abertridwr, Caerphilly came second in the category, with Golden BBQ in Cardiff winning the award.
The kebab house in Abertridwr is well-known for it's vast varieties of different kebabs and the choice of all in an extra large size.
The winners were revealed after a final round of judging by the British Kebab Awards judges including former Tory chairwoman Baroness Warsi, children’s and families’ minister Nadhim Zahawi, shadow economic secretary Jonathan Reynolds, Amjad Bashir MEP and Heart Radio presenter Lucy Horobin, who co-hosted the event with Capital Radio newsreader Tim John.
More than 1,200 guests including more than 100 MPs and lords attended the British Kebab Awards ceremony in central London.
British Kebab Awards founder, Ibrahim Dogus, said: “The kebab is on the march to be Britain’s national dish and the excitement around this event grows every year.
“Some of the kebabs being produced in the top flight are incredible. This cuisine is coming of age in Britain with interesting twists and, at its heart, good ingredients cooked well.
“British foodies are showing their appreciation for this ancient style of cooking and competition is getting extremely hot. For two of the finalists to retain their titles two years in a row is no mean feat and I know their competitors will be even more determined to unseat them next year.”
2018 WINNERS & RUNNERS UP
Chef of the Year
Winner Mazlum Demir / Skewd Kitchen, Barnet, London
http://www.skewdkitchen.com
Highly Recommended Bektas Avci / Merhaba, Cambridge
http://merhabarestaurant.co.uk
Just Eat Best Delivery
Winner Irmak BBQ, Dunstable, Beds
http://www.irmak-bbq.co.uk
Highly Recommended Dom's Place
199 Lower Clapton Rd, London Hackney, London
https://www.domsplacelowerclapton.co.uk
Best Kebab Van of the Year
Winner Atalay's Kebab Van, Thame, Oxon
www.facebook.com/Atalayskebabsthame
Highly Recommended Hassan's, Oxford
www.facebook.com/hassansvan
Cobra Beer Best Fine Dining
Winner Tarshish Mediterranean Grill, Wood Green, London
http://www.tarshish.co.uk
Highly Recommended Lokanta, Broomhill, Sheffield
https://www.lokanta.co.uk
Bira London Best Kebab Restaurant in South and East London
Winner Cappadocia Restaurant, Kingston
http://www.cappadociarestaurant.co.uk
Highly Recommended The Meze Bexleyheath, Bexleyheath
http://themeze.co.uk
Best Kebab Restaurant in North and West London
Winner Ali's Berlin Doner, Ealing
https://en-gb.facebook.com/Alis-Berlin-Doner-London-1851142601806990/
Highly Recommended Testi, Stoke Newington
http://www.testirestaurant.co.uk
Ace4Kebabs Customer Satisfaction
Winner Uni Kebab, Southampton
www.uni-kebab.co.uk
Highly Recommended Kabul City Restaurant, Edgware, London
http://www.kabulcityedgware.co.uk/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=organic&utm_campaign=google%20places
Best Value Restaurant
Winner Gokyuzu, Harringay, London
http://gokyuzurestaurant.co.uk/harringay
Highly Recommended Urban Spice, Manchester
http://www.urbanspicemanchester.co.uk
Best Kebab House in Wales
Winner Golden BBQ, Cardiff
http://www.goldenbbq.co.uk
Highly Recommended Wales Kebab, Abertridwr, Caerphilly
www.waleskebab.co.uk
Best Kebab House in Northern Ireland
Winner Chaska, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh
http://chaska.co.uk
Highly Recommended The Sphinx Stranmillis, Belfast
www.Thesphinx-takeaway.co.uk
Best Kebab House in Scotland
Winner Verdo Turkish BBQ, Edinburgh
www.verdoturkishbbq.co.uk
Highly Recommended Dino Pizza & Kebab, Forfar
http://dinospizzaforfar.com
Best Newcomer Kebab House in London/Outside London
Winner Pircio, Bishop's Stortford, Hertfordshire
http://pirciorestaurant.com
Highly Recommended Rakki Rakkas, Nottingham
https://en-gb.facebook.com/pg/rakkirakkasnottingham/posts/
Best Takeaway Regional
Winner Master Kebabs, Gillingham, Kent
http://www.masterkebabs.co.uk
Highly Recommended Hidden Gem Kebab House, Weymouth
www.facebook.com/pages/Hidden-Gems-Kebab
Highly Recommended Istanbul Grill, Woking, Guildford
https://en-gb.facebook.com/istanbulgrill.woking
Alton&Co Best Takeaway in London
Joint Winner Wallington Express, Wallington
www.wallingtonexpreskebab.co.uk
Joint Winner Greek On The Street, Croydon
http://www.greekonthestreet.com
Big K Best Kebab Restaurant Regional
Winner Turknaz Restaurant, Whitley Bay, Northumberland
http://www.turknazrestaurant.co.uk
Highly Recommended The Mad Turk, Stamford, Lincolnshire
http://www.themadturk.co.uk
Best Supplier Award
Winner Holland Bazaar, Enfield, London
http://hollandbazaar.co.uk
International Restaurateur Honorary Award
Cuneyt Asan
http://ceftus.org/2018/03/05/westminster-debate-the-business-of-food-in-turkey-and-the-modern-world
