HUNDREDS of building jobs are to be created as a leading housebuilder continues its expansion in South Wales.

Persimmon Homes is looking for more than 700 new groundworkers, bricklayers and carpenters as the builder embarks on major new projects in Wales.

Martin Smith, managing director for Persimmon Homes East Wales, said the company is forecasting a build rate of 1,500 homes per year in Wales alone.

The houses are to be built along the M4 corridor at Abergavenny, Newport (J25), St Edeyrn’s (J30), Llanilltern Village (J33), Hendy, Bynea, Narberth, Herefordshire and various developments along the Heads of the Valleys.

Mr Smith said: "We are thrilled to announce our commitment to Wales with this expansion of the workforce.

"We are absolutely determined to provide the houses that this country needs to meet the shortfall. Everyone should have the opportunity to work hard and own a property in the area in which they have been brought up, or where they want to relocate.

"With this continued expansion of the business comes new jobs. What we can offer as a company is a promise of long-term, stable employment as we continue to grow, competitive rates of pay and excellent training.

"We are looking for people right across the experience spectrum. We’d be delighted to hear from anyone interested in joining us on this exciting journey.”

Persimmon needs in the region of 300 groundworkers, 250 bricklayers and 150 carpenters.