THE mother of a boy with a rare condition affecting around four people in a million is urging others to look out for the symptoms.

Three-year-old Oscar Davies, who was diagnosed with Wiskott-Aldrich Syndrome (WAS) in June, 2015, recently underwent his second bone marrow transplant at Great North Children’s Hospital in Newcastle upon Tyne.

Without undergoing the transplant, Oscar would be at high risk of contracting other life-threatening conditions.

His mother, Samantha Richards - who is bidding to raise awareness about the rare condition- described the transplant as a “second chance at life for Oscar”.

From a young age, Oscar was ill with several infections including to his ear and chest.

Doctors miss-diagnosed the condition several times but Oscar’s parents, Ms Richards and Alun Davies, from Ynysddu, Caerphilly, continued to seek medical advice.

Finally in June, 2015, after further blood tests were taken, the toddler was diagnosed with the most severe form of WAS.

Ms Richards, 39, said: “Wiskott-Aldrich Syndrome is very rare which is why it took so long to diagnose.

“I never thought Oscar would have this but there were indications that he was very ill after vaccinations. If people are worried I would urge them to seek further medical advice and to have a blood test as that can lead on to a diagnosis.

“We feel incredibly grateful that there is treatment for Oscar. A lot of people are not as lucky.”

Following his diagnosis, Oscar underwent his first bone marrow transplant in July, 2015 but this turned out to be unsuccessful. This time, doctors are using a different chemotherapy regime and donor.

It is hoped this will enable the donor to become dominant in Oscar’s bone marrow, rather than Oscar being the dominant one, which is what happened after the first bone marrow transplant leading to its failure.

Despite the stress of undergoing two bone marrow transplants, Ms Richards said her son is staying strong.

“He has really surprised me with how well he has coped with it,” she added.

“He has just been a star. Everyone on the ward loves him.”

Ms Richards wished to thank doctors at Great North Children’s Hospital, The Bubble Foundation and the charity LATCH.