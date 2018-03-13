GWENT Police are appealing for information after two dogs and a Ford Ranger were stolen from an address near Usk.

The incident occurred in Monmouth Road, Gwehelog between 1pm and 5pm on Friday, March 9.

The two dogs - a border collie and a New Zealand Huntaway – were taken during the theft, along with sheep pens and the Ford Ranger – licence plate BJ56 XUM – totalling more than £10,000.

A spokesman for Gwent Police’s farmwatch said: “Earlier the same day, a Maroon Subaru Forester X248F** was seen in the area with three males inside.

“Please keep a close eye out for the stolen items especially the dogs.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101, quoting log reference 411 09/03/18 or call rural crime specialist Allan Mills on 07464 653211.