A MAN has been arrested after a ‘paedophile hunter’ group sting in Newport Retail Park last night.
A Facebook post by group P H Balance shows a police presence in the Tesco Extra car park in the Spytty area.
A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: “At approximately 7.20pm on Monday March 12 we received a call from ‘a paedophile hunters’ group at Newport Retail Park on Spytty Road.
“Officers attended and a 25-year-old man from Newport was arrested on suspicion of attempting to engage in sexual communications with a child.
“He remains in police custody at this time.”
A statement has also been released from the P H Balance group stating a "small team were deployed to locate the individual".
"The police were called prior and attended within minutes," it added.
"We thank them again for the professional service they have provided."
