POLICE are still appealing for information following an assault in the Cwmbran area last year.

The re-appeal has been launched following an incident on the footpath close to Marl Court in Thornhill at around 11.30pm on Friday, September 29.

A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: “A man and two women were walking home when they were attacked by a group of people.

“One of the women received a broken jaw and lost a tooth which required hospital treatment and the man received bruising and scratches to his face and throat.

“It’s believed that the incident may be linked to an earlier altercation in Ruby’s Bar, Cwmbran where a fight took place in the men’s toilet area.

“Officers have been investigating and would like to re-appeal for witnesses who may have seen the incident on the footpath, or the earlier altercation in the bar.”

If you have any information that could help, call Gwent police on 101 quoting log number 28 30/9/17.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.