A SET of snowy photographs of former Olympian Christian Malcolm have proved a hit with social media users.

The Newport athlete, named Coach of the Year at the BBC Sports Personality Awards 2017, was photographed by a friend and neighbour, Nick Murray, stood in woodland near Rogerstone during the recent cold snap.

And now the shoot, a fleeting idea by Mr Murray, has caught the attention of Facebook users, with more than 150 likes so far.

Speaking about the mini photoshoot, Mr Murray said: “Christian lives a few doors down from me and they were playing in the snow.

“I posted the pictures on social media and the reaction has been amazing. I was so happy Christian agreed to venture out on one of the coldest days of the year.

"Not only is he a true sport for helping a friend out, but he’s a credit to the athletics community and GB as a whole.

“I primarily shoot weddings, but I always love to keep my creativity on point by shooting in genres that challenge me to be a better photographer.”

For more information on Mr Murray’s work see www.nickmurrayphotography.co.uk