GWENT Police are continuing their appeal for information to help locate Jaymie James, who was reported missing last year.

He was last seen at around 4.30pm on Sunday, October 15, in the Pontypool area.

Mr James, pictured, has a condition for which he needs medication, and it is understood that he does not currently have access to it. As a result, officers believe that he could pose a risk to himself or others.

He is described as white, around 6ft 2in tall, and of a slim build with brown hair and a long brown beard. He often wears sandals and army-green-style shorts and jumper.

If anyone sees him they are advised not to approach him as he has been violent in the past.

Instead call police on 101 or 999 quoting log number 376 15/10/17.