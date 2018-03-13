YOUNGSTERS from Torfaen explored the world of famous children’s books, Harry Potter, at a fantasy-filled workshop on Friday.

Around 30 young witches and wizards took part in Blaenavon Libraries’ celebration of national Harry Potter Book Night.

Dressed as their favourite characters, visitors were placed into houses by the sorting hat, created their own Bowtruckles, searched for magical items and discussed best-loved moments from the books.

Senior library assistant, Bettina Robinson, said: “Harry Potter Book Night is celebrated all over the world and has become an annual highlight of our events calendar.

“The Harry Potter books are loved by so many children and the night is an opportunity for us to celebrate the books, and get children into the library where they can discover thousands of new worlds to explore and stories to enjoy.”

For those who missed out on the first event, a similar Harry Potter night will visit Cwmbran Library on Thursday, March 15 between 5pm-6.30pm.

Cwmbran Library is inviting youngsters to dress-up as their favourite characters for a night of treasure hunting, quizzes, puzzles and more.

For more information on the Cwmbran event or to make a booking, call 01633 647676