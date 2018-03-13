FUNDRAISERS, firefighters and a politician got their hands dirty in a car wash to raise money for charity.

Ebbw Vale Fire Station hosted a charity car wash on Saturday to help raise funds for Hospice of the Valleys and The Fire Fighters Charity.

Alongside volunteers from the hospice, Nick Smith MP also got involved.

In total £220 was raised on the day.

Mr Smith said: “Despite the weather, people have turned out and it’s been a lot of fun. The volunteers and the fire station should be applauded."