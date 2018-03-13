A NEWPORT woman with spina bifida is planning to take part in the upcoming ABP Newport Wales 10K by pushing herself around the course in her wheelchair.

Ayesha Khan, of Pill, is aiming to raise as much money as possible for Welsh charity Whizz-Kids – which aims to help transform the lives of disabled children.

Miss Khan, who was born with spina bifida and has used a wheelchair all her life, also took part in the Cardiff Half Marathon for the cause two years ago and said she was delighted with how much she raised.

The Newport race, part of the inaugural ABP Newport Wales Maratho, will take place on April 29, with Miss Khan adding she is determined to raise as much as possible again.

The 22-year-old said: “When I took part in the Cardiff Half Marathon my target was £500 but I remember I raised a lot more than expected, it was great.

“That was my first ever long-distance event.

“I am just as excited for this one.”

Miss Khan said others typically push her around, but she has ensured she moves herself each day as part of her training.

“I usually rely on people to push me about,” she added.

“I have been quite lazy with that in the past, but since September I have been making sure to push myself around everywhere instead.”

The 22-year-old currently volunteers for Whizz-Kids and has been part of the charity for several years.

She also acted as an ambassador previously, and was the face for the Gwent-based Sparkle Appeal.

Speaking ahead of the event, Miss Khan said: “Wish me luck because it’s going to be another tough challenge.”

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ayesha-khan22