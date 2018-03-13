A GYM-GOER with a “history of violence” broke the nose of a man he used to train after headbutting and punching him at the Wales National Velodrome, writes Iwan Gabe Davies.

CCTV cameras captured Lyn Aylesbury causing “serious injuries” to Andrew Ferris at the Newport sporting facility’s gym following a falling out between them.

Prosecutor Richard Ace told Cardiff Crown Court that prior to the attack, the 47-year-old defendant had sent the victim an “abusive text”.

He said Aylesbury, of Newport’s Morley Close, had accused Mr Ferris of “belittling him in front of others”.

On the night of September 11 last year, at around 9pm, Mr Ferris was working out when Aylesbury came in to use the gym.

Soon after entering, the victim was headbutted and punched in the face, footage played to the court showed.

Mr Ace said the police were called and Aylesbury was arrested.

Mr Ferris was treated at the city’s Royal Gwent Hospital for a broken nose and needed stitches.

The court heard how the victim, a self-employed electrician, who had to take time off work as a result of his injuries, also suffered whiplash and concussion and needed further hospital attention to have his nose straightened.

Aylesbury admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm before he was due to stand trial for unlawful wounding, his guilty plea for the lesser charge being accepted by the prosecution.

Hugh Wallace, mitigating, said: “It is very sad to see that a man with a history of violence, going back many years, should find himself in this position again.”

The court heard Aylesbury had 13 previous convictions for assault, with the last offence having occurred in 2001.

Mr Wallace added: “He has expressed remorse and it would be a disaster personally if he were to receive a custodial sentence.”

Recorder Caroline Rees, QC, sentenced Aylesbury to 10 months in prison, suspended for 18 months.

He must also carry out 200 hours unpaid work and pay a statutory £140 surcharge.

The judge told Aylesbury: “I am giving you a chance, don’t throw it away.”