A BILL which would keep European Union law over devolved areas such as farming in place in Wales post-Brexit has cleared the latest hurdle in the Assembly.

The Welsh Government's Law Derived from the European Union (Wales) Bill was introduced earlier this month, and is being treated as an emergency bill, meaning it can pass through the Assembly far quicker than it otherwise would.

And yesterday AMs voted to approve the general principles of the so-called Continuity Bill, meaning it can pass to the next stage.

But some expressed concerns the short timescale of the bill, which could be signed off as soon as next week, meant there was little opportunity for it to be properly scrutinised.

Conservative AM David Melding called it "a bogus bill".

"We all know this bill cannot be scrutinised in anything like a proper, full fashion, and we should not be playing with legislation, certainly not constitutional legislation, in this way," he said.

AMs voted 40 to 13, with one abstention, in favour of passing the bill to the next stage.

First minister Carwyn Jones and his Scottish counterpart Nicola Sturgeon are due to meet Theresa May to discuss the Brexit Bill today.