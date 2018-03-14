A SHOP assistant was squirted with petrol during a store robbery in Gwent, a court heard yesterday.

Three men are on trial accused of robbing two stores in March 2016 while carrying an imitation firearm.

The three defendants - Lee Bidmead, 46, Brian Butler, 50, and Kieran O’Neill, 32 - have pleaded not guilty to two counts of robbery and two counts of possession of an imitation of a firearm.

Prosecuting, Jonathan Elystan Rees said the first robbery took place in the Spar in Ponthir Road, Caerleon, at 10.40pm on Friday March 11, 2016.

A man with his face partly covered entered the store, and, holding a gun, he threatened the shop assistant and took her to the back of the shop, where she filled a bag with cash, he added at Newport Crown Court yesterday.

Around £1,100 was taken in total, the court also heard.

In a police interview, played in court, sales assistant Emma Brinsdon said that the man had pointed the gun at her, threatening to hurt her.

“I I was really scared,” she said.

“It didn’t seem real.”

The court was told the second robbery took place at 9.40pm on March 20, 2016, in another Spar store, but this time in Portskewett.

A man entered the store and sprayed the shop assistant with petrol, Mr Rees told the court. He then took around £600 in cash.

Afterwards, shop assistant Sarah Dalton told police, the court heard: “I was very aware I was covered in petrol. He said ‘if you follow me or call the police, you are dead.”

Mr Rees said tests of the bottle used to spray Ms Dalton matched Bidmead’s DNA and that, during the search of an address in Pontypool, officers found a handgun imitation under a sofa which had Bidmead’s fingerprints.

Evidence shows Bidmead was the robber, he added, with Butler, of Radnor Road, in Newport, and O’Neill, of Wolseley Road, also in Newport, aware the imitation firearm was going to be used.

The court heard Butler also provided financial assistance for the offences to be committed while O’Neill’s name was used to rent a car used used in both incidents.

Proceeding.