GWENT Police are appealing for information after a robbery took place in Gilfach last night.

At 9.20pm on Tuesday, March 13, the incident took place at JJ Shops in Commercial Street, Gilfach.

One male dressed in dark clothing with his face covered threatened the occupier and stolen a quantity of cash.

The male then left the address on foot and ran towards the fire station.

The occupier was not injured.

Any witnesses in the area at the time are requested to ring 101 quoting STOTM log 482 13/3/18.