MORRISONS’ long-awaited new store will open in Abergavenny today (Wednesday), the supermarket has confirmed.

The new development at the site of the former Cattle Market on Lion Street will stock more than 300 locally sourced products, reflecting the town’s heritage and status as the food capital of the region.

Some of the suppliers of those products are small foodmakers that have never sold to a supermarket before. Some will deliver direct to the store from as little as seven miles away.

The 25,000sq foot store has created 250 jobs.

Stone from the old cattle market on the site has been used in the new building for the store entrance as well as the boundary walls.

The main feature of the store is Morrisons famous Market Street which includes the butcher and the fishmonger, the cake Shop, the deli, the pizza, the oven, and the bakery where Morrisons trained foodmakers make and prepare fresh food in-store every day.

Store Manager Gavin Anderson said: "As a result of listening to Abergavenny’s residents, we’re pleased to offer them more food in our new store made in this important foodmaking region.

"We hope customers will love it."