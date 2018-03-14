A CHARITY ball raised thousands of pounds for an appeal to buy medical equipment for a girl who has a rare skin condition.

Argus readers will be familiar with Pippa Atkinson from Ponthir who was diagnosed with Epidermolysis Bullosa, a condition which causes her skin to blister and tear at the slightest touch.

Her godmother Bethan Jones organised a fundraising ball at the Celtic Manor Resort, that took place on Saturday night, as part of fundraising to buy specialist medical equipment for Pippa.

On the night, 230 people came out to enjoy the evening and local businesses donated items for the event.

Her mum Rhiannon said: "It was just incredible. Everybody was there to have fun and support Pippa."

The evening was hosted by Larry Dart and local band Spellbound got everyone dancing.

"They were fabulous and the DJ took us through to 1am. We had the most amazing night. and we just want to thank everyone for coming and making the night a huge success."

They were able to raise £8,000 thanks to the ball, which will be match funded by Barclays, so they raised £16,000. The money will go towards a special bath for Pippa and a one-bedroom extension on their home to accommodate the medical equipment she needs.

"This just means we can make everything perfect for Pippa," Mrs Atkinson said.

"We have discovered things that could help her that we didn't know were available, but we can't afford them. Now she can have the things that will make a massive difference."

Pippa had a recent skin infection and because the blisters often get infected she is becoming resistant to certain antibiotics. The family are managing her condition as best they can.

Mrs Atkinson said: "The bath would have forced out the infection straight away.

"The building work on the house is going really well. We have builders on site every day."

You can follow Pippa's story or donate at facebook.com/pleasehelppippa.