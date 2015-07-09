OLYMPIC champion Linford Christie will be the guest speaker for the inaugural South Wales Argus Sports Awards at Celtic Manor tonight.

The star-studded event, which takes place at The Augusta Suite in Celtic Manor Golf Club, have been established to celebrate Gwent sport with members of the public nominating those who they feel should be recognised.

The great and good of Gwent sport, including Newport County AFC manager Michael Flynn and Winter Olympian Mica Moore will be among other present.

The Argus will be running a live blog covering the event, with the evening set to get under way at 7pm with a drinks reception. This will followed by dinner and the awards, with carriages at midnight. The dress code is black tie.

Guest speaker Christie is undoubtedly Europe’s greatest ever 100m sprinter.

He became the Olympic 100m champion after winning the gold medal at the 1992 Games in Barcelona.

In an international career spanning 17 years, Christie competed more than 60 times for his country and won more major championship medals, 23, than any other British sprinter.

He is the only British athlete to have won gold medals in the 100m at all four major competitions and was the first European to run sub-10 seconds.

The host for the evening is Rob Stokes, who has been a journalist for more than 35 years and is a former regional daily newspaper editor.

He has been compering awards’ events since the early 1990s. He also works as a freelance writer and runs his own voice-over business.

Speaking about the awards, South Wales Argus managing director Hussain Bayoomi said: “We are setting out to recognise the true heroes of local sport and to create an event which will be one of the highlights of the sporting calendar locally.

“Local sport can be the glue which holds our communities together, providing a foundation for health, fitness and teamwork. It can also be where we find sporting stars of the future.”

Follow the live blog at southwalesargus.co.uk