A CAR wash business in Gwent is facing a potential hefty fine after an immigration offender was found working at its premises.

A referral notice was served to Magor Car Hand Wash after Immigration Enforcement officers visited the site in Main Road, Magor, on Thursday, March 8.

The notice warns that a financial penalty of up to £20,000 per illegal worker found will be imposed unless the employers can demonstrate that appropriate right-to-work document checks were carried out, such as seeing a passport or Home Office document confirming permission to work.

If proof is not provided, this is a potential total of up to £20,000 for Magor Car Hand Wash.

Richard Johnson, from Immigration Enforcement in Wales, said: "We are happy to work with businesses to explain the simple pre-employment checks needed to establish a person’s right to work in the UK, but to those who choose to ignore the rules the message is clear - we will find you and you will face a heavy financial penalty.

“Illegal working is not victimless; it undercuts honest employers, cheats legitimate job seekers out of employment opportunities and defrauds the public purse.

“I urge anyone with specific and detailed information about suspected immigration abuse to get in touch.”

At Magor Car Hand Wash, which was visited at 1.30pm, a 20-year-old Albanian man who had entered the UK illegally was arrested.

He is currently in immigration detention pending his removal from the UK.

People with information about suspected immigration abuse can contact gov.uk/report-immigration-crime or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Information to help employers carry out checks to prevent illegal working can be found at gov.uk/government/collections/employers-illegal-working-penalties

It includes a quick answer right-to-work tool to help employers check if someone has the right to work in the UK.