NO FURTHER action is being taken against a Newport convenience store which came in for criticism for charging £3 for a loaf of bread while most other shops were sold out during Storm Emma.

Londis in Bassaleg Road came under heavy fire on social media earlier earlier this month after shoppers claimed they had been charged more than twice the usual asking price for loaves of bread, with many claiming they were taking advantage of people unable to find essentials elsewhere during the so-called 'Beast from the East'.

Some had also claimed the shop had bought the bread in another shop and re-labelled it as their own. It is not illegal to do so with pre-packaged loaves of bread.

Newport City Council's Trading Standards division launched an investigation into the matter, but a council spokeswoman has now confirmed no further action is being taken.

"Newport City Council’s trading standards officers have investigated and given advice to the owners in relation to labelling," she said.

"No further action is being taken."

At the time the shop's management said they had no choice but to sell the bread at more than they usually would as their usual supplier had been unable to carry out its deliveries, and as a result they were forced to go to another supplier, which had charged them more due to not being one of their regular customers.