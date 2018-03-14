I AM A Royalist, however, having served in uniform for many, many years, I am of the opinion that Her majesty the Queen should be the only one that should be supported by US the taxpayer, and NOT the hundreds of hangers on that we have, Princes, Princesses, Dukes and Duchesses and the like.

As far as Camilla is concerned, I, and many thousands of others are definitely AGAINST her becoming queen, as am I against Charles becoming King, the stance that she and Charles have taken is in my opinion disgraceful and have brought the Royal household into disrepute.

The future King and or Queen of our country should now go to an individual or individuals that have proved their worth as head of our Great Britain, and not someone who have reduced it to a level which is lower than what is expected of them.

I say, listen to the majority of British citizen's and allow Charles to abdicate when the time eventually comes and allow someone to be head of this country that is worthy of that position.

Ken Holder,

Hill Street,

Risca