A DANGEROUS driver who led three police cars on a high speed chase was blasted by a judge who told him “you could have killed someone – you could have killed yourself”.

Officers had to reach speeds of 80mph on a 30mph road to keep up with Darryl Wilson during the two-mile pursuit which only ended when he ran out of petrol.

At one point, the 24-year-old, who has never held a driving licence, raced down a one-way system the wrong way, and also along narrow residential streets with cars parked on both sides - in a Peugeot 306 he had bought for £100.

Prosecutor Jason Howells told Cardiff Crown Court that the “high risk pursuit” lasted around three and a half minutes.

A video of the chase on the A4047, between Beaufort Hill, Ebbw Vale, and Brynmawr, that was captured by one of the patrol cars, was played for the judge.

It also showed that after his car had ground to halt, Wilson got out and ran away from the scene.

But he was almost immediately caught by the officers who had sprinted after to arrest him.

The court was told that Wilson, of Pen-y-Bryn, Rassau, Ebbw Vale, was spotted by police as he drove to pick up his girlfriend, who was on a night out, in the early hours of Sunday, January 21.

Mr Howells said that after he was arrested, the defendant admitted to police that he had acted like an “absolute idiot”.

He admitted dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving without a licence and driving with no insurance.

The court also heard that Wilson had 11 previous convictions.

These include a 10-month custodial sentence for burglary as well as offences for being drunk and disorderly, obstructing a police officer and failing to stop after an accident.

Jeffrey Jones, mitigating, said the defendant had a full-time job and provided for two children.

He urged the judge not to impose a jail sentence, adding: “When he is put on trust by the court or Probation Service, he can tow the line.”

His barrister added: “He should receive full credit for admitting his guilt at the police station.”

Recorder Lucy Crowther told Wilson: “Your driving was utterly shocking.

“You could have killed someone – you could have killed yourself.

“You drove on the wrong side of the road down a one-way street with no regard for anyone.

“Even after you broke down, you tried to run away.

“Your partner had asked you for a lift that night, but you didn’t have to go.”

She added: “You have never even had a provisional driving licence.

“You had no business being on the road.”

She told him that although the offences crossed the custody threshold, she was not going to impose a prison term.

The judge sentenced him to eight months in jail but the term would be suspended for two years.

He was warned that if he did commit any further offences during the next 24 months, he was likely to have to serve that time behind bars.

Wilson must also carry out 250 hours of unpaid community work and pay prosecution costs of £340.

He is banned from driving for two years and must pass an extended driving test.

The Peugeot 306 will also be destroyed.

As Wilson was leaving the dock, the judge told him he had Mr Jones to thank for keeping him out of jail and advised him to express his gratitude to his barrister.