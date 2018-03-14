A COMMUNITY radio station serving Torfaen has received a welcome funding boost to help deliver training to individuals, groups and organisations in the area.

Vitalize UK, the media organisation behind Torfaen’s community radio station Vitalize Radio, has been awarded a Big Lottery Fund (BLF) grant of £10,000 for training opportunities with local radio.

In action, the training project will tie in with partners and advertisers to address unemployment, mental health and youth crime rates by providing opportunities on air, alongside blogging and group workshops.

Vitalize UK founder and station manager, Dan Williams, said:” With support from Big Lottery Fund and National Lottery players, Vitalize UK is now able to offer an excellent and unique opportunity to individuals, community groups and organisations.”

Deputy station manager Steve Jenkins added: “This gives the station security for the future and its plans to be a long lasting, positive hub in the Torfaen area.”

The BLF are responsible for giving out 40 per cent of funds raised by National Lottery and have awarded more than £6.5billion to projects since June 2004 benefit projects that can help “communities in need”.